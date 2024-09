Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition Friday after being hit by a car in Clovis.

Police say he was crossing the street on Peach Avenue, just north of Ashlan Avenue, when he was hit just after 7 p.m.

Officers say he was not using a crosswalk.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

