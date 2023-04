Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

Fresno police say a man was shot around 10:45 pm in the area of Grant Ave and North Effie Street.

Officers say the man was hit in the lower body and was taken to the hospital.

The man is expected to recover from his injury.

