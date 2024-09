Man hospitalized after being shot twice in Del Rey, deputies say

DEL REY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Fresno County on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 pm near Oak Lane and Redondo Avenue in Del Rey.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a man in his 30s was standing outside when he was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Investigators are still working to figure out a motive for the shooting.

