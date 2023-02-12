Man hospitalized after being found shot inside of vehicle in Avenal

AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was taken to the hospital after he was found shot inside of a vehicle on Saturday night in Avenal.

The shooting happened around 10 pm near 7th and Hanford Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body.

He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Investigators say they found shell casings at the scene, but the shooter was already gone.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Avenal Police Department.