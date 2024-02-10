1 hospitalized after truck crashes into northeast Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building in northeast Fresno on Friday.

The crash happened around 7 pm in the area of Fresno Street and San Ramon Avenue.

Police say the driver had a medical issue just before the collision but was not injured.

One person inside the building complained of pain.

"There was an injury inside the residence, but they were taken to the hospital for a foot injury, but they are doing okay," said Anthony Leporace with the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters checked the structural integrity of the building before allowing residents back inside.

Authorities have not released details on the driver's medical issue leading up to the crash.