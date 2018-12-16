Man in critical condition after being shot outside a home in Lindsay

BREAKING: Shooting investigation underway in Lindsay. Police say 5-6 shots were fired in a neighborhood at N. Harvard and E Samoa. A 38 year old man is in surgery with several gunshot wounds. Shooter at large. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/TA0fcBV4fx — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) December 17, 2018

The Lindsay Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.Authorities say a 38-year-old man was shot in front of a home in the area of North Harvard Avenue and suffered from gunshot wounds.The victim was taken to a hospital in the area and is in critical condition.At this time there no description of a possible suspect(s) and the case is currently under investigation.