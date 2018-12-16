SHOOTING

Man in critical condition after being shot outside a home in Lindsay

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Lindsay Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Authorities say a 38-year-old man was shot in front of a home in the area of North Harvard Avenue and suffered from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital in the area and is in critical condition.

At this time there no description of a possible suspect(s) and the case is currently under investigation.
