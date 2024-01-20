Man hit by car while being chased in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hit by a car during a chase in east central Fresno on Friday night.

The accident happened around 10 pm in the area of Shields and Maple.

Fresno police say a man in his 40s was being chased by two people when he ran into the roadway and was hit by a vehicle.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries.

It's currently unclear what happened leading up to the chase.

The driver pulled over after the crash and has been cooperating with officers.

