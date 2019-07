FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot in the arm during a fight with another man in Merced Friday evening.Police have detained one man, and they believe he is the shooter.The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Alamar Apartment Complex on S. Canal Street near W. Childs Avenue.The fight was over a narcotics deal, police say.The victim is in his thirties.