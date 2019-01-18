CRASH

Man killed, another arrested after violent rollover crash in central Fresno

Fresno Police are investigating a violent rollover crash in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: Police say they have found the driver who left the scene of the crash, and he is recovering at a hospital.

The man, 18-year-old Robert Ellis, will be taken directly to jail and charged with hit and run, DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Police say Ellis walked away from the scene and later flagged down a car, saying he was injured.

A man is dead and another is missing following a violent rollover crash in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

It happened around 2:45 Friday morning in the area of Blackstone and Terrace.

That's where witnesses say the driver of the pick-up truck lost control, flipping the truck over as many as eight times before it came to rest on its side against some trees.

Both men in the truck were ejected.

One was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses say the other walked away.

He was last seen going westbound on Terrace.

Officers are currently looking for that second crash victim.

They are also at the scene working to reconstruct the crash.

A southbound lane of Blackstone is closed between Clinton and Princeton for that investigation.

It's not yet known what led to that crash at this time.
