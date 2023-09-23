Man killed, child hospitalized after being hit by car near Dinuba school

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed and a child was injured after they were hit by a vehicle near an elementary school in Dinuba on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around noon on Crawford Avenue and Terrace Drive, just down the street from Jefferson Elementary School.

Dinuba police say the man was walking home with a girl he had just picked up from the school when they were both hit.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver pulled over after the crash and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Officials say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.

