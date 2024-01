Man on tracks killed by train in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who died after being hit by a train in central Fresno has been identified as 66-year-old Leon Perez.

It happened around 7 pm Tuesday in the area of Shields and Wishon Avenues.

Police say Perez was found dead on the tracks.

They are still working to figure out why he was there.