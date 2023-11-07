Sisters remember man shot and killed by police in northwest Fresno

Police said a mental health clinician was not available during the situation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of the man shot and killed by Fresno Police Saturday after a welfare check spoke to Action News on Monday.

Family members had previously identified him as 33-year-old Max Sosa Jr. Fresno Police confirmed his identity Monday.

Distressed by their brother's sudden death, Sosa's sisters wanted to speak to Action News without their faces being shown.

"I just never knew that that hug he gave me hours before was going to be the last one," said Sosa's older sister.

She adds that her brother always showed up for his family.

Just hours before his death, she says Sosa showed up at her son's football game to cheer him on.

Sosa's younger sister says he was a hard worker who supported her and always knew the right thing to say.

"He was a happy person," she said. "Loving, caring, Max was everything. He was the glue to everybody, to the whole family. I know everybody, every friend, family member can say that."

Sosa was a graduate of Sanger High School and Universal Technical Institute in Sacramento his sisters say he had two young children, just two and four years old.

He was shot and killed early Saturday morning after a welfare call to the Dante Apartments at Dante and Cornelia Avenues in Northwest Fresno.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says around 3:30 a.m. a woman called them saying her estranged partner was making suicidal threats. Sosa's family says that the woman was his wife.

Police said the two were alone in the apartment when the call came in, when they arrived Sosa was in a car.

Balderrama said he drove at the officers and a chase followed.

Officers called off the chase and by 5 a.m. officers were able to make contact with Sosa again at the complex.

The chief says Sosa then ran at officers with what was believed to be scissors in his hands.

That's when officers used their tasers moments before shooting at him.

"Three of the officers discharged their weapons striking the suspect and sadly he was pronounced deceased," Balderrama.

Kevin Little, who is representing Sosa's family, said Sosa had no criminal history or issues with mental health.

Little has concerns about the police account.

"For you to utilize a taser the person is supposed to be at least 15 feet away from you and perhaps no more than I think 30, 35 feet," said Little. "So, what that tells me is right there this was not someone who was not right in their face with the scissors."

Balderrama said Sosa was intoxicated and upset and made suicidal threats about wanting to end his life.

Police said a mental health clinician was not available during the situation.

The chief said he reviewed the body camera footage and believes the shooting was justified. Little would like to see that footage for himself.

"We just hope that at some point we don't have to have conferences like this where we're talking about someone not getting the help that they needed and instead getting shot by law enforcement," said Little.

All three officers involved are currently on paid administrative leave.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.