Man shot at least 5 times at central Fresno park, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a disturbance at a central Fresno park ended with a man being shot at least five times.

Officers found the victim near Einstein Park at Dakota and Fifth just before 1 a.m.

Paramedics rushed him to Community Regional Medical Center, where he's now listed as stable.

Investigators say the victim and his friend got into an argument with someone driving near the park, and that's when the situation escalated.

I think they were the intended targets," says Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. "They were involved in some type of disturbance with the vehicle that drove by. The vehicle did a U-turn and fired on both victims.""

The gunshot victim's friend was not hit by the gunfire. At this point, police don't know how many shooters were in that suspect vehicle.

Officers have not determined if this incident was a gang-related.
