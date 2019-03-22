Man shot by woman in southwest Fresno after charging at her friend with knife

Fresno Police are investigating after a man was shot in a southwest Fresno liquor store.
The shooting occurred in the area of Fresno Street and A Street.
Authorities say an altercation took place in the store after a man allegedly charged towards a woman with a knife. Another female in the store then pulled out a gun and shot the man. Police say the shooting victim then took off running and officers are currently looking for him.
Police stopped the suspect's car on Tulare & E in Downtown Fresno. Four women were inside and all of them have been cooperating with authorities.
Action News anchor Cory James is on the scene and says there is a blood trail leading from the store down A Street.
Anyone with information on where the man is should contact Fresno Police.
(This story is developing. Please check back later for more details)
