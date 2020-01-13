26-year-old man shot, killed in east central Fresno; second homicide last weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno homicide detectives are investigating after a man died when he shot multiple times in east central Fresno on Sunday.Police say officers responded to the area of Turner and Jackson Avenues at around 2:00 a.m., where they found 26-year-old Brandon Thompson with multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.Fresno police say Thompson had been walking home and was unarmed.Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting. It's the city's second homicide last weekend, and the third for 2020.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.