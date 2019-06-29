shooting

Man shot while outside his East Central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot while working on his bike at his East Central Fresno home Friday night.

Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital by his family from his home on McKenzie near Jackson.

Fresno police are working to determine what led up to the incident. Both the victim and nearby neighbors say they never heard gunshots.

"A this point we didn't get any kind of notification that ShotSpotter located anything...still trying to figure out what happened," said Lt. Tim Tietjen.

The victim told police he heard people talking in a nearby alleyway moments before he was shot.

He is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers do not have a suspect description at this time.
