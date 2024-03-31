Man walking in central Fresno struck by stray bullet, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is expected to be okay after he was struck by a stray bullet in central Fresno.

Officers responded to a shotspotter notification in the area of Blackstone and Weldon Avenues around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the lower portion of his leg.

The man says he was walking in the area when he heard some gunfire and realized he had been struck.

Police say he had no description of the person responsible for the shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.