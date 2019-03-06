arrest

Man wanted in Fresno murder investigation arrested in Washington

A man wanted for a gang-related murder in Fresno has been arrested by police in Toppenish, Washington four years after the alleged crime.

According to KAPP-TV, investigators received multiple tips regarding the whereabouts of 32-year-old Daniel Cervantes Cardenas. They arrested the suspect at home without incident.

Cardenas is accused of murdering 23-year-old Manuel Murillo, who was found with a gunshot wound near Normal and Mayfair in Central Fresno on March 29, 2014, as well as attempted murder and gang enhancements.

He will be held at the Yakima County Jail until he is extradited back to California.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
washingtonfresno centralarresthomicide investigationsuspect profile
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
No jail time for man who helped cover up Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Woman gets 12 years for identity theft through documents taken from trash
Mariposa man arrested, accused of having sex with 13-year-old
School 'pooperintendent' upset over release of mug shot
TOP STORIES
New technology could help detectives find 1994 murder suspect
Storm hits the South Valley creating hazardous roads
Deputies search for suspect who slammed into patrol car in West Central Fresno
Kids Day 2019
No jail time for man who helped cover up Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Bodyguard for exotic dancers killed while collecting a debt at motel
Rain could pose problems in mountain areas during fire season
Show More
Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno to get new bishop
Mariposa residents brace for storm after weekend of floods
Woman gets 12 years for identity theft through documents taken from trash
Suspect in $1 million Apple Store heists appears in Fresno court
Santa Anita suspends racing indefinitely after 21st horse dies
More TOP STORIES News