Madera County Sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year old Luis Maravilla.

#HappeningNow: Investigation underway in Madera County after a Sheriff Sergeant was shot last night. At least 7 authority vehicles are part of the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fired at them. pic.twitter.com/axL2ZirDik — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) November 12, 2018

39-year old Luis Maravilla of Madera County is in custody after shooting a Sheriff's Sergeant and refusing to come out of his home early Monday morning.Madera County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the area of Avenue 15 and Road 29 for a report of a domestic disturbance shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday.The dispatcher was advised that Maravilla had a firearm.Upon arrival, a Sheriff's Sergeant was shot in the leg by the suspect.He was treated at the scene by EMS and taken to a Valley hospital.He has been treated and released and is expected to be okay.The sergeant's name is being withheld at this time.Maravilla barricaded himself inside the home, and fired gunshots at law enforcement from inside the home.A perimeter was established and several agencies responded to the scene eventually sending tear gas into the home.Moments later, he came out of the home and laid on the ground to be taken into custody.A robot then made its way into the home to make sure everything was safe.There was no one else inside the home and Maravilla was not injured.The investigation is still ongoing.