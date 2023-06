Mexican rock legends "Mana" have added eight shows to their 2023 tour, including one at the Save Mart Center.

Mexican group 'Mana' performing at Save Mart Center in December

The group will make a total of 38 stops for its "Lindo y Querido" tour, which kicks off this September.

They're best known for hits including "Rayado el Sol" and "Mariposa Traicionera."

"Mana" is set to perform in Fresno on December 1.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am.