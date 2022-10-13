Marjaree Mason Center honors professional women, businesses at luncheon

The Marjaree Mason Center is Fresno County's only dedicated domestic violence shelter and provider of support services.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 1,000 people spent their lunch at the Save Mart Center on Wednesday celebrating accomplished women in many different industries.

This was all part of Marjaree Mason Center's 39th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards.

The center recognizes 10 women, like Fresno Police Deputy Chief Mindy Casto, who have excelled professionally and given back to their communities..

"I feel very privileged that someone nominated me and that someone thought that I was doing enough in this community to be honored here," she said.

Some of the other professional women role models included Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce CEO Dr. Cassandra Little, and City of Fresno's City Manager, Georgeanne A. White.

Each honoree was nominated by community members and reviewed by a committee of judges.

Marjaree Mason Center Executive Director Nicole Linder says this year's list of nominees highlighted people making a big impact.

"It's domestic violence awareness month, and I was really grateful our speaker was able to talk about ways we can help others and lift them up," she said.

Action News anchor Graciela Moreno served as master of ceremonies and the keynote speaker was Stephanie Land, an author whose best-selling memoir inspired the Netflix series, Maid.

She shared her personal story of resilience while navigating poverty.

The 39th annual event is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year -- impacting the center in a major way.

"Our police officers every day count on the Marjaree Mason Center to have a safe place for victims of violence who need a place to stay," Casto said.

Bank of America was named the 2022 Leading Business during the event.

ABC30 was a proud sponsor.