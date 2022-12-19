Marjaree Mason Center expanding, bringing services to rural schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Marjaree Mason Center is continuing to expand its services thanks to a grant from the Wonderful Company.

"It's allowing us to extend our reach into the rural areas which we know there are so many barriers with folks experiencing domestic violence and accessing services," said Deputy Director for MMC Leticia Campos.

The Marjaree Mason Center is branching out, bringing its life-saving services to the far corners of Fresno County.

"Oftentimes we know transportation is a barrier for clients that are seeking safety, that are seeking refuge, to get away from their abusive relationship," said Campos.

Thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Wonderful Company, the non-profit will be able to serve more communities and for the first time ever take their services to the next generation.

"We're in discussions with schools that are welcoming us onto their campuses," said Campos.

They're taking preventive services to campus in the same communities.

"We're going to start venturing into the schools, having conversations with students, having conversations with teachers and administrators," said Campos.

The Marjaree Mason Center provides domestic violence intervention and support services. In the past year, they helped over 8,000 adults and children.

"What we see is folks in rural areas like Mendota, like Firebaugh," explained Campos. "Unfortunately, if they don't have access to resources like the Marjaree Mason Center they may never get to us."

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.