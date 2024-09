'Marjaree's Birthday Soiree' at Table Mountain Casino

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a special night out for a good cause.

Next weekend, we are celebrating an important birthday while also supporting the work of Marjaree Mason Center in our community.

On March 15, Table Mountain Casino is hosting "Marjaree's Birthday Soiree."

We sat down with Ashlee Wolf to chat about this wonderful night out -- all for a great cause.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.