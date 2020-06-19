Valley WW2 veteran wants you to send cards for his 100th birthday

A Valley veteran is celebrating a huge milestone.In just a few weeks, Marshall Soria turns 100 years old and instead of birthday presents, he's asking for something much more personal.Soria has experienced a lot in life.The decorated Army veteran was born in 1920.He survived the Spanish flu that claimed the life of his siblings, he made it out of the Great Depression and fought in World War 2.And that's only about the first 25 years of his life.In just two weeks Soria will hit another milestone - he's turning 100 years old.His children anticipated throwing him a big party, but COVID-19 prevented that from happening.So, they came up with a new way to celebrate their father - birthday cards from the community.So far, the family has received an overwhelming response, receiving hundreds of cards for the man that means the world to them.Soria fought on the frontlines of the "Battle of the Bulge," during World War 2, walking countless miles through ridged terrain while carrying a 20-pound rifle.He was put in unimaginable situations and didn't think he'd make it back home.Soria is the father of eight children and many grandchildren.He credits his long life to his faith.Soria and his children say they're thankful for all the birthday cards they've already received and are excited for the many more that are on their way.If you want to send Soria birthday wishes you can do so by mailing it to 2773 N Hayes Ave, Fresno CA, 93723.