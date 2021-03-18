Suspect in Tulare County rampage makes first court appearance from hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Marvin Chang, who is from the Los Angeles County city of Monterey Park, is accused of going on a violent rampage during a trip to the South Valley.Investigators say last month, Chang threatened visitors at Sequoia National Park, fired his gun outside a Three Rivers gas station, and later shot at multiple law enforcement officers during a chase that ended in an orange grove near Woodlake.That's where Chang, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, shot a CHP officer in the shoulder.He was also hit by gunfire multiple times during the incident.On Wednesday, nearly a month later, Chang made his first court appearance from the hospital, during which his attorney asked for more time before an arraignment, citing questions about Chang's mental competency."Your Honor, based upon my conversations with Mr. Chang, it would be my request to set over the arraignment so that I can look into some issues related to possible 1368 and affirmative defenses," attorney Jeff Hammerschmidt said.After a few minutes of consideration, the Tulare County court commissioner decided to arraign Chang on the long list of charges, which include eight counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.Court documents are also revealing new information about the dangerous police pursuit.According to the statement of probable cause, a Tulare County Sheriff's sergeant was trying to clear this intersection along Highway 198 when Chang drove his white Prius towards the sergeant and shot at him.At that point, Chang was driving down the wrong side of the highway, but crossed back over to the westbound lanes to turn onto Road 196.That's where he fired at another sheriff's deputy who was trying to set up a spike strip.Chang will be back in court in Visalia on April 29th.He's being held on $4.5 million bail and faces life in prison if convicted.Chang still faces the possibility of being charged federally for the crimes he's accused of committing in Sequoia National Park.