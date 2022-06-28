Arts & Entertainment

'ER' actress Mary Mara dies at 61 after apparent drowning in New York river: police

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

NEW YORK -- Mary Mara, an American actress best known for her roles on the TV dramas 'ER' and 'Law & Order,' has died at the age of 61.

New York State Police say they discovered Mara's body in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday just after 8 a.m.

A preliminary investigation suggests Mara drowned while swimming.

Police say her body showed no signs of foul play and was taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office to determine an official cause of death.

Mara was born in Syracuse, New York in 1960.

She went on to appear in many popular shows including 'ER,' 'Law & Order,' 'Shameless' and 'Ray Donovan.'

An investigation into her death is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdrowningactorcelebrity deathsfamous deaths
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno County firefighters carrying out water rescue in Caruthers
Fresno's food truck community comes together to support Planet Vegan
How Valley outdoor workers are coping with the extreme heat
Sanger community raising funds for Mexican restaurant hit by fire
You can beat the heat for free at these 10 Fresno pools this summer
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
Tax refunds for CA: Here's what's included in new relief package
Show More
3 dead, at least 50 injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri
Abortion protections to be on California ballot in fall
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Nelson Esparza dropping defamation lawsuit against Garry Bredefeld
Visalia police searching for missing 72-year-old woman
More TOP STORIES News