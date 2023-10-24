Fresno man sentenced for cyberstalking father of Parkland shooting victim

MIAMI (KFSN) -- A Fresno man has been sentenced to prison for cyberstalking the father of a girl who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

On Friday, 62-year-old James Catalano was sentenced to 12 months in prison for sending harassing messages to Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg.

Jaime was one of the 14 students who were killed in the shooting at the school on February 14, 2018. Three staff members were also killed in the shooting.

Between December 2021 and July 2022, prosecutors say Catalano sent the father hundreds of disparaging messages, some describing his 14-year-old daughter's death in graphic detail.

Catalano also sent messages about the debate around gun control and Guttenberg's activism against gun violence.

He pled guilty to a cyberstalking charge on March 28.