Matt Rife's "ProbleMATTic" world tour hits the Saroyan Theatre on September 20 at 8 pm.

Matt Rife has been selling-out comedy clubs and theaters across the country and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the fastest-rising comedians will appear in Fresno.

Matt Rife has exploded through his viral content and engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 13 million followers and more than 2 billion views globally.

Rife has been selling out comedy clubs and theaters across the country and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour to date.

Matt Rife's "ProbleMATTic" world tour hits the Saroyan Theatre on September 20 at 8 pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9th.