Comedian Matt Rife sells out Fresno tour dates in 30 minutes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tickets to see one of the world's fastest-rising comedians in Fresno sold out in about 30 minutes Friday.

Matt Rife has skyrocketed to stardom on TikTok, where he has more than 13 million followers and more than two billion views globally.

He's been selling out venues across the country.

His "Problemattic" world tour is coming to the Saroyan Theatre on September 28 with two shows that night.

Tickets officially went on sale at 10 this morning, but fans who logged on to Ticketmaster quickly found themselves in a "queue" before both times sold out.

At last check, they were still available on other sites - but at higher prices.