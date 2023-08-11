Central Valley American Red Cross sending more aid to Hawaii

MAUI, Hawaii. (KFSN) -- The historic fires in Maui have torched hundreds of structures, many of them houses.

To help, the American Red Cross has set up several shelters. Some of them have had to be relocated as fires spread.

"The main need in Hawaii right now is for shelter. We've had thousands come by our shelters within the first 24-48 hours of this disaster relief effort," said Taylor Poisall from the American Red Cross of the Central Valley.

In addition to a volunteer from Fresno heading over to help, three volunteers from Bakersfield will fly to Hawaii on Friday.

They will all help in the shelters, feeding evacuees and for those who have lost their homes, helping them begin to pick up the pieces.

"One thing I hear a lot from our case workers and mental health pros is beginning to talk about your story helps begin that recovery journey," said Poisall.

You can donate to the American Red Cross by logging on to their website.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.