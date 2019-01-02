A man was arrested after assaulting an employee at a Florida McDonald's.On New Year's Eve, Daniel Taylor reached across a counter and hit employee Yasmine James because he was allegedly upset over the fast food restaurant's straw policy.Video shows Taylor lunging over the counter and grabbing James by the collar. Reacting to the assault, James began punching Taylor before employees stepped in.Reports say Taylor also kicked another employee in the stomach as he was escorted out.Taylor was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.McDonald's has since released a statement, saying that their first priority is the employees' and customers' safety.