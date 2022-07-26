Raising Cane's founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets, 1 for each worker

As the Mega Millions jackpot approaches record territory, the founder of the Raising Cane's restaurant chain is buying tickets for all of the company's 50,000 employees.

If any of the tickets hit the lucky numbers, the prize money would be split among workers. That would give everyone several thousand dollars based on current calculations, according to a release.

Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves says buying the tickets is a nice gift for workers and could translate into a pleasant surprise for everyone Wednesday morning.

"Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew," Graves posted on Twitter.

Lottery officials Monday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $810 million, giving players a shot at what would be one of the nation's largest jackpots.

The next drawing is on Tuesday.

