Local law enforcement increase patrols on roads and rivers for Memorial Day weekend

So far, there have been 314 arrests across the state since the CHP started its patrol for the holiday weekend.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are patrolling both the San Joaquin and Kings Rivers.

Both rivers in Fresno County are closed to the public for recreational use.

Sergeant Jeff Stricker with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says water flowing through the river is unpredictable.

"This is kind of unprecedented, the water that's coming down the San Joaquin and Kings river. We really haven't seen this type of flow," says Stricker.

He says over 74,000 gallons of water per second is making its way down the San Joaquin River.

The message from the Sheriff's Office is to stay out.

"They're very inviting, it's relaxing, it's nice, it's pretty. We're not used to having this much water, but it's not worth losing your life over," says Stricker.

Stricker says his crew may not be able to complete a rescue because some equipment isn't able to handle the magnitude of the water released this year.

On Saturday, Stricker says they've caught about 70 people along the Kings River.

Only a few were caught on the San Joaquin.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol says it has extra officers patrolling the roads in Fresno as more people enjoy the outdoor weather.

"Definitely slow down if you're gonna drink. Which people should go and have a good time. I'm definitely not the person to tell you don't have fun but be responsible about it. Don't get a DUI," Officer Tracey Gallian says,

