3 hospitalized after fight leads to stabbing at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a stabbing that sent three men to the hospital on Sunday night.

It happened at Dante and Michigan avenues just before 7:30 pm.

Investigators say a group of 15 to 20 men drove to a home in the area.

A fight broke out, leaving six people with injuries.

Three people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Officers conducted several traffic stops and detained two people who were possibly connected to the stabbing.

But they say a language barrier made the initial investigation more challenging.

The three men who were hospitalized are expected to recover.