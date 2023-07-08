Mendota home destroyed in fire, large police presence in neighborhood

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Mendota on Friday night.

The fire broke out around 8 pm near 10th and Puncheu streets.

Crews from CAL FIRE and the Firebaugh Fire Department responded to help fight the flames.

There is also a large law enforcement presence in the area as investigators work to figure out what happened leading up to the fire.

Several ambulances were also seen outside of the home but it's unclear if anyone was injured.

Surrounding houses were evacuated as a precaution but the fire did not spread anywhere else.

Officials have not yet released any other details about the fire.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.