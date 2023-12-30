Educational agencies can bill health plans for student-based mental health services

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A statewide effort to reimburse schools for student mental health services begins in the new year.

Three Central California Offices of Education have been chosen to be part of the first cohort - in a gradual rollout.

Families can expect to see a transformation when it comes to accessing mental health services for their student.

"You have to take care of your mental health, in order to thrive academically," said Trina Frazier, the assistant superintendent of student serves at Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

FCSS has spent months developing the Statewide Multi-Payer School-Linked Fee Schedule. Don't let the long name overwhelm you.

It essentially means FCSS will get reimbursed by Medi-Cal and commercial health plans for mental health or substance use services provided to students -- whether it's on campus, off campus or mobile clinic locations. It will then expand to California school districts, starting in July.

"We'll be able to start billing the managed care plans for some of the services that they provide," said Frazier. "Their school psychologists, their counselors, their nurses will also start to be able to bill."

Other Central Valley education agencies part of the first cohort include Madera County Superintendent of Schools and Tulare County Office of Education.

According to leaders, it will be a new revenue stream for more mental health services.

"The Office of Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, we serve 32 school districts in our county. Some of them very rural, some of the more suburban," explained Frazier. "This will just allow more services for kids that didn't have access to them in the past."

Fresno County's Behavioral Health Department will be working with the Office of Education during this effort. Director Susan Holt said it shows the State of California has recognized schools are crucial in early mental health intervention.

"Without the barriers of transportation and parents having to take time away from other duties or jobs, this is a real, huge win for access," Holt said. "We're eliminating the barriers that get in the way of early access to behavioral health care."

The effort is a larger part of the California Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, which is an almost $5 billion initiative focused on transforming how California supports its youth and families.