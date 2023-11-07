Kiddieland Express Train to return in Merced

Merced County is "all aboard" on bringing back a beloved Kiddieland Express Train to Applegate Park in Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County is "all aboard" on bringing back a beloved Kiddieland Express Train to Applegate Park in Merced.

Monday, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Merced received donations totaling $928,000.

Volunteers of the club help operate Kiddieland.

The funding will be used to bring in a new train to replace the existing one that has been shut down due to ongoing maintenance issues.

The new train will be wheeled and electric.

Instead of using tracks, it will run on an extended path through Applegate Park.

It will also be equipped with an audio system that plays train sounds and blows steam from its locomotive stack.

The monies were donated by First Five Merced County, The Central California Community Foundation and the Merced County office of Education.