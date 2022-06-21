Man arrested for starting series of fires in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have an alleged arsonist in custody.He's accused of starting a series of fires that led to the evacuation of four businesses in Merced.Officials say calls about four fires came in within a 30-minute span, starting around 4:45 Monday afternoon.All of the fires were within two blocks in the area of G Street and Park Avenue.One of the fires spread to the roof the "In Shape" gym building.No one was injured in any of the fires.A short time later, police found 44-year-old Allan Lopez, arrested him and booked him into the Merced County jail on multiple charges.