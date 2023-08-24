WATCH LIVE

Man arrested in connection to July shooting in Merced

Thursday, August 24, 2023 3:00PM
Merced Police have arrested a man for nearly murdering a man and a woman in a shooting on July 3.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on July 3.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Brandon Heberline following a traffic stop Wednesday on charges of attempted murder.

Police were called to K and West 27th Streets, where they found a man and a woman who had been shot several times.

They were flown to a hospital in Modesto and were they treated for their injuries.

Investigators later identified Heberline as a suspect in the shooting.

Police say he will also face firearm and drug charges, after finding a loaded gun and several bags of meth during the arrest.

