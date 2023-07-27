New community park and sports complex coming to Merced

The city of Merced will soon begin construction on a new community park and sports complex.

Maps and renderings reveal the plans for soccer fields and courts for basketball, pickleball, and tennis.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Merced will soon begin construction on a new community park and sports complex.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday on Tyler Road and Mission Avenue for Community Park 42.

City Manager Stephanie Dietz says the new park is the result of 20 years of planning.

The sports complex will offer a place for local groups to hold events and tournaments, which local leaders hope will draw more people to south Merced.

"Getting a project that is planned, built, funded is difficult, and it's just a credit to our community that all the different organizations to be able to make things work and to make this happen," says Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto. "Making big things happen is hard, and I'm just proud of everybody who came together to make this a reality."

Serratto says more than $8 million of American Rescue Plan funding will help pay for the park.

The First Five Organization and the Merced County Office of Education also made financial contributions.

Community Park 42 is expected to open to the public in two years.