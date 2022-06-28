1 killed, multiple hospitalized after fiery crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly fiery crash in Merced County.Officers say it happened just before 8:30 am Tuesday on Vincent Road just north of Harding Road, which is north of Delhi.Officers say an Infinity SUV with two people inside veered to the right shoulder and then swerved to the left in the way of a Chevy Malibu with a man and three teenagers inside.The Chevy caught on fire and officers were able to quickly put out the flames.The driver of the Chevy was pinned inside and died at the scene.Officers say a woman and four teenagers were airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.