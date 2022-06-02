2 killed after crash into power pole in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died after a car rolled over and crashed into a power pole in Merced County on Wednesday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4 pm on Highway 33 at Cypress Road, in Dos Palos.Officers say a 2004 Hyundai was going south on the Highway approaching Cypress when Jesus Garcia lost control of the car and crashed into the power pole, leading to the car catching on fire.Garcia got out of the car but the two passengers didn't. Both of them were declared dead at the scene.Officers determined that Garcia was under the influence and he was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury or death.The two people killed have not been identified but officers believe both of them are men.Garcia was taken to the hospital and will be booked in the Merced County Jail after.