homicide

1 arrested after man found dead in Merced County, deputies say

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after man's body was found on Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man's body was found on Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a report of an assault on California Street near Walnut Avenue in Winton around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man dead.

Detectives say one person has been arrested, but they have not released the suspect's name, a possible motive or how the victim died at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countywintonhomicide investigationhomicideman killed
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
South Valley man accused of murdering woman, hitting and killing another during chase
2 men killed in separate shootings in Los Banos over the weekend
Man found dead in Huron, deputies investigating as homicide
Man killed, teen shot during family disturbance in Fresno, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crump expects arrests of all officers involved in Floyd's death
Central California coronavirus cases
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
Hundreds gather for peaceful protests in the North Valley
22 shots fired at southeast Fresno home, police say
Merced man left heartbroken after motorcycle gifted by late wife is stolen
6 displaced after fire at east central Fresno home
Show More
George Floyd protests: Nation's streets calmest in days
Table Mountain Casino to reopen Monday with new safety guidelines
Community unites against rumors of violence at Fresno shopping center
No help? Dozens hit brick walls on path to California unemployment assistance
2020 Central CA Women's Conference canceled due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News