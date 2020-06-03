1 arrested after man found dead in Merced County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man's body was found on Wednesday morning.Deputies were called to a report of an assault on California Street near Walnut Avenue in Winton around 1:30 a.m.When they arrived, they found a man dead.Detectives say one person has been arrested, but they have not released the suspect's name, a possible motive or how the victim died at this time.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.