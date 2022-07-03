Illegal marijuana grow: Merced County deputies seize 600 lbs of drugs, 77 plants in Winton bust

WINTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 600 pounds of marijuana, 722 marijuana plants and more than a dozen firearms were seized in Merced County.
On Saturday night, the Merced County Sheriff's office enforcement team served several warrants on illegal marijuana grows in Winton.
Deputies arrested Jose Villanueva-Garcia for multiple felony gun charges.
They also seized 15 firearms.
