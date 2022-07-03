drug bust

Illegal marijuana grow: Merced County deputies seize 600 lbs of drugs, 77 plants in Winton bust

Deputies arrested Jose Villanueva-Garcia for multiple felony gun charges.
EMBED <>More Videos

Illegal marijuana grow: Merced County deputies seize 600 lbs of drugs, 77 plants in Winton bust

WINTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 600 pounds of marijuana, 722 marijuana plants and more than a dozen firearms were seized in Merced County.

On Saturday night, the Merced County Sheriff's office enforcement team served several warrants on illegal marijuana grows in Winton.


Deputies arrested Jose Villanueva-Garcia for multiple felony gun charges.

They also seized 15 firearms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countywintonillegal drugscrimedrug bust
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
More than 1,000 marijuana plants found at Reedley home, police say
Northern California authorities recover over 92 pounds of fentanyl
Enough fentanyl to kill 4.7M people found in CA minivan, DA says
Authorities announce arrests in connection to drug trafficking ring
TOP STORIES
Thieves steal $60,000 worth of fireworks from Fresno school
CA couple gets $1,500 fine for parking in their driveway
CHP officer hospitalized after crash in Madera County
2 people killed, 1 critically injured in Merced County shooting
Fireworks shot out of car spark flames in Tulare County
Gov. Newsom pardons woman who killed her pimp as a teen
Community remembers man killed in central Fresno house fire
Show More
GOP's Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines
2 killed, 1 airlifted after crash in front of Tachi Palace, CHP says
Crews reach 85 percent containment on Table Fire in Fresno County
Uvalde school police chief resigns from city council
40-year-old gang member arrested while on parole in Merced, police say
More TOP STORIES News