Sexually violent predator no longer being released in Merced County

Friday, February 16, 2024
Sexually violent predator no longer being released in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sexually violent predator set to be released in the North Valley will no longer be seeking residence in Merced County.

According to court documents, 72-year-old Kevin Gray was expected to be released into the community of Ballico.

He was first convicted of sexual crimes in 1993 and has been staying in a state hospital.

In October 2020, a judge ordered him to be placed in Merced County, where he has no connections.

State lawmakers and local leaders voiced their concerns and in a hearing Friday morning, they were successful in their motion to keep him out of Merced County.

