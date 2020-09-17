Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in the town of Winton on Thursday morning.Investigators say a man who died from what they described as "suspicious circumstances" was found on Myrtle Avenue near Irene Lane.An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the man's death. Further details were not immediately available from the sheriff's office.No suspect information has been provided.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7472.