This year's fair will include fan-favorite foods like corn dogs and cinnamon rolls. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Spring Fair is now underway in Los Banos.

The family fun includes Alaskan pig racing, tractor pulls, and more.

The fair will run from Wednesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 7.

