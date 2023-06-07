131st annual Merced County Fair kicks off Wednesday

Fair season is set to kick off in the North Valley with the return of the 131st annual Merced County Fair.

The fair will officially get underway on Wednesday with 70,000 fairgoers expected over the course of the five-day event.

There will be a wide variety of entertainment for the whole family including rides, performances, and of course, all that great fair food.

Opening Ceremonies begin at 5 pm.

The opening day is also We Care Wednesday, meaning seniors 62 and older get into the fair for free.

General admission is $10 and kids 12 & Under get in each day.

The fair runs through Sunday.