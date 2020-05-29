3 arrested after illegal marijuana grows discovered at 3 Merced homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in custody after Merced police uncovered three illegal outdoor marijuana grows.Authorities discovered 194 plants in the backyard of a home on West 7th Street, and 42 others were a block away in the yard of another house.A third person was found 312 marijuana plants in his backyard, too, officials said.All three people were arrested for having an illegal marijuana operation in the city limits.They were allowed to keep six plants to grow inside their homes in compliance with California law.