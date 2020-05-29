marijuana

3 arrested after illegal marijuana grows discovered at 3 Merced homes

All three people were arrested for having an illegal marijuana operation in the city limits.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in custody after Merced police uncovered three illegal outdoor marijuana grows.

Authorities discovered 194 plants in the backyard of a home on West 7th Street, and 42 others were a block away in the yard of another house.

A third person was found 312 marijuana plants in his backyard, too, officials said.

They were allowed to keep six plants to grow inside their homes in compliance with California law.
