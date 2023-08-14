Merced police officer arraigned on kidnapping, robbery charges

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An officer with the Merced Police Department was arraigned on several felony charges on Monday.

The Merced County District Attorney's Office says Officer Jacob Paytner is facing charges of kidnapping, second-degree robbery, assault by an officer, false imprisonment, filing a false report, petty theft, and acting without regular process.

Officials say the charges stem from incidents that happened around November 24, 2022, in Merced and the county.

Investigators have not yet released any other details about the incidents.

A grand jury decided to indict Paynter on the charges on Friday.

Paytner's trial has been set for October 3.